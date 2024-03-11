Ex-Cowboys Pro Bowler to reunite with Dan Quinn on Commanders

Dan Quinn is wasting no time digging into his list of contacts.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday that the Washington Commanders have agreed to sign center Tyler Biadasz in free agency. Nicki Jhabavala of the Washington Post adds that it is a three-year, $30 million deal for the veteran Biadasz.

A former fourth-round draft pick, Biadasz had spent the last four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, including the last three as their regular starting center. He made a Pro Bowl team in 2022 and has consistently ranked among the league leaders in pressure rate allowed.

Biadasz is obviously very familiar to the new Commanders head coach Quinn, who had been Dallas’ defefensive coordinator since 2021. The 26-year-old center joins fellow Cowboys alum Dorance Armstrong and this fellow ex-Pro Bowler had the lead signings of the offseason thus far for Washington.