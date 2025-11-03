Commanders fans head for exits before halftime after getting embarrassed by Seahawks on ‘SNF’

Some Washington Commanders fans may have wanted to get ahead of the parking rush during their team’s Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fans appeared to be leaving in droves with 4:34 left in the first half of the “Sunday Night Football” clash at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. It’s possible that the beeline for the exits was for a midgame beer run. But given the time and score, it’s equally as likely that some no longer wanted to stick around to finish the contest.

Fans are leaving. There’s 4:34 left in the second quarter. Could be leaving to get beer but that’s a lot of people heading to the beer line. pic.twitter.com/NCQIZIHiIU — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 3, 2025

The mass exodus coincided with the Seahawks scoring their fourth touchdown in as many drives. Seattle built up a 28-0 lead against a lifeless Washington squad that trailed 31-7 at the break.

Several more fans were seen leaving after the Commanders turned the ball over on downs midway through the third quarter. The score had not moved with under six minutes left in the period.

Washington fans, including those wearing pigs as heads, are leaving en masse after that #Seahawks fourth-down stop.



It’s 31-7 Seattle with 5:41 left in the 3rd quarter. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/e2DcuCFcGU — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 3, 2025

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold sliced up the Commanders’ defense, finishing with a perfect 16/16 passing clip for 282 yards and all four touchdowns. Jaxon Smith-Njigba already had a full game’s worth of catches with seven receptions for 119 yards. JSN was dancing around Washington’s defenders all half long.

After leading the Commanders to a surprising NFC Championship Game run last season, Jayden Daniels has had a rocky second-year campaign thus far.

Washington is 3-5 halfway through the regular season, with one of those losses being due to a costly fumble charged to Daniels.