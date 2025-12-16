Commanders make final decision on QB Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders have decided to shut down quarterback Jayden Daniel for the remainder of the season. This was reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Monday, just a day after the Commanders’ 29-21 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Daniels has played in just seven games this season. He returned on December 7 against the Minnesota Vikings after missing a month due to an elbow injury, but he reaggravated it in the 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

Daniels missed two games at the start of the season after suffering a knee sprain, and then he missed another game with a hamstring issue.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn added it was “part medical, part team” regarding the decision to shut down Daniels, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

Daniels was selected 2nd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy in his final year with the LSU Tigers.

He was then named the NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year while leading the Commanders to a Wild Card spot and even a win over the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Marcus Mariota has been starting in Daniels’ place, and he went 10-of-19 for 211 yards with a score in the win over the Giants in Week 15.

The Commanders have a 4-10 record and are out of the playoff picture, so now, Daniels will try to recover to be able to return for the 2026 season.