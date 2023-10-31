Commanders player shares cryptic reaction to team’s fire sale

The Washington Commanders made a pair of blockbuster trades ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and it would stand to reason that the moves were not popular in the locker room. One player seemed to indicate as much on social media.

The Commanders first traded star defensive lineman Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick. They then sent fellow pass-rusher Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers, netting a third-round pick in that deal.

Right after news of the Sweat trade broke, Washington safety Kam Curl tweeted a cryptic emoji. He then followed up with a tweet that only said “Bruh” after Young was dealt.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Commanders safety Kam Curl reacted to the Montez Sweat trade… Then he had to react to the Chase Young trade a few hours later…😂 The #NFL is a harsh business. pic.twitter.com/Adu8RHC9SL — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 31, 2023

Sweat and Young have combined for 11.5 sacks this season. They were arguably the best defensive line duo in the NFL, but both are getting fresh starts.

The Commanders are 3-5, so it is possible Kurl and some of his teammates are not ready to punt on the 2023 season.