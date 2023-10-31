 Skip to main content
Commanders player shares cryptic reaction to team’s fire sale

October 31, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Chase Young on the sideline

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders made a pair of blockbuster trades ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and it would stand to reason that the moves were not popular in the locker room. One player seemed to indicate as much on social media.

The Commanders first traded star defensive lineman Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick. They then sent fellow pass-rusher Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers, netting a third-round pick in that deal.

Right after news of the Sweat trade broke, Washington safety Kam Curl tweeted a cryptic emoji. He then followed up with a tweet that only said “Bruh” after Young was dealt.

Sweat and Young have combined for 11.5 sacks this season. They were arguably the best defensive line duo in the NFL, but both are getting fresh starts.

The Commanders are 3-5, so it is possible Kurl and some of his teammates are not ready to punt on the 2023 season.

