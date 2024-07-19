Commanders cut last big piece from Daniel Snyder’s ownership tenure

The Washington Commanders are cutting out the last big piece from Daniel Snyder’s ownership tenure.

News emerged on Thursday that the Commanders have pushed Jason Wright out of his role as team president. Wright is serving as a senior adviser through the end of the season, at which point he will leave the organization.

Wright had been hired by Snyder in 2020 to serve as the team’s president. The 42-year-old was the first black team president in NFL history. But Washington is now under new ownership, which has made many changes.

The new owners led by Josh Harris have taken over the team. They have hired Dan Quinn as their new head coach, former 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters as their new general manager, and they drafted Jayden Daniels to be their new quarterback.

Washington is looking to turn things around and overhaul many aspects of the organization. That includes pushing out Wright and searching for a new team president.