Commanders announce decision about Carson Wentz

The latest Carson Wentz experiment has officially come to an end.

Wentz was released by the Washington Commanders on Monday. The move, which was a foregone conclusion, will save the team more than $26 million in salary cap space.

The Commanders acquired Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts last offseason. The former No. 2 overall pick started for Washington until he suffered a fractured finger in Week 6, at which point Taylor Heinicke took over.

Heinicke seemed to give Washington a spark, but he injured his shoulder in Week 16 and Wentz temporarily got his job back. Wentz was then benched again for the final game of the season so the Commanders could give Sam Howell a closer look.

Wentz finished the 2022 season with 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. The 30-year-old will almost certainly be looking for backup work in the coming weeks.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera has reportedly already decided which quarterback will enter training camp atop the depth chart.