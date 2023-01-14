Report: Commanders have already made QB decision for 2023

The Washington Commanders look to have an uncertain quarterback situation on paper, but apparently the team’s hierarchy has already made up its mind regarding who will be under center in 2023.

The Commanders have told potential offensive coordinator candidates that they plan on giving Sam Howell the opportunity to start next season, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Howell will be atop the depth chart when the team begins offseason work in the new league year, and the plan is to give him every opportunity to win the starting job.

The Commanders obviously have no plans to bring back Carson Wentz, who performed poorly as starter. The team has the No. 16 pick in the NFL Draft as well as Taylor Heinicke, who was decent but not exceptional in nine starts.

Washington is hunting for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Scott Turner. They may be looking to find someone who can get the most out of Howell, who spent most of the season on the bench after being drafted in the fifth round in 2022.