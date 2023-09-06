Commanders reunite with former leading receiver

 Skip to main content
September 6, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

An old buddy of the Washington Commanders is joining Sam Howell’s transition team.

The Commanders announced on Wednesday that they have brought back Jamison Crowder, their former wide receiver. Crowder will be joining Washington’s practice squad and is a candidate to be called up.

The Commanders originally drafted the 30-year-old Crowder in 2015 (when they were still known as the Redskins). Crowder spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Washington, leading the team in touchdown receptions in 2016 (seven) and in receiving yards in 2017 (789). He left to sign with the New York Jets in 2019, playing three seasons with them before spending the 2022 campaign with the Buffalo Bills.

Crowder only got to make four appearances last season for a talented Bills team. But with the Commanders struggling a bit to adjust to a new offense, hopefully Crowder still has some meat on the bone left to offer them.

Jamison CrowderWashington Commanders
