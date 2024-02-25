Report: Commanders could get solid trade return for Sam Howell

The Washington Commanders have some big decisions to make regarding the quarterback position this offseason. Fortunately for them, they could get some decent value for one of their current quarterbacks if they decide to go in a different direction.

The Commanders are expected to pick a quarterback with the No. 2 overall draft pick, which could make Sam Howell expendable. According to Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports, Howell would receive significant interest on the trade market, and the Commanders could potentially get a third-round pick, at least, if they move him around the draft.

Howell was a fifth-round pick for the Commanders two years ago. It would be a clear win for the organization if they could get a third for him now.

The former North Carolina quarterback flashed potential, particularly early in the 2023 season, and he still put up a respectable 3,946 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. He also threw a league-worst 21 interceptions, and the team seemed to be souring on him quickly at the end of the year. The opportunity to pick a quarterback like Drake Maye might be too tempting to pass up, especially if they can get solid trade value for Howell.