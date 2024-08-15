Commanders sign notable former Kliff Kingsbury player

The Washington Commanders are bringing in one of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s old company men.

The Commanders announced on Thursday that they have officially signed quarterback Trace McSorley. The 28-year-old McSorley had been unsigned since spending last season on the practice squads of Chicago and Pittsburgh.

McSorley likely will not be much more than emergency depth behind rookie starter Jayden Daniels and backup Marcus Mariota (with Jeff Driskel also in the mix on the depth chart). But he has a notable connection to Kingsbury, who was just hired earlier this offseason to serve as Washington’s OC under new head coach Dan Quinn. McSorley had previously played for the Arizona Cardinals when Kingsbury was the head coach there, even making six game appearances during the 2022 NFL season.

The expectations in 2024 are not very high for the Commanders, who finished last season 4-13. But they continue to add offensive depth pieces, including signing an interesting veteran receiver earlier this week.