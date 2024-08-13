Martavis Bryant signs with NFC team

Martavis Bryant is getting another shot at an NFL comeback.

Bryant has signed with the Washington Commanders, the team announced on Tuesday. Head coach Dan Quinn said Bryant’s “real size” and “catch radius” are two reasons the team was impressed with the veteran wide receiver.

Dan Quinn says the size and catch radius really stand out for Martavis Bryant and that’s a big reason they signed him pic.twitter.com/aAZSn0SDcp — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 13, 2024

Bryant has not played in an NFL game since 2018. The 32-year-old said earlier this year that he believes he still has “a lot of football” left and has not lost his passion for the game.

A fourth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014, Bryant’s once-promising career was derailed by multiple violations of the NFL’s drug policy. He was reinstated last year and signed with an NFC team late in the season, but the opportunity did not last long.

Bryant was an effective receiver for the Steelers for three seasons and has amassed 145 catches, 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in his NFL career. His best year came in 2015 when he caught 50 passes for 765 yards and 6 touchdowns over just 11 games.