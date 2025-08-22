Commanders trade Brian Robinson to notable NFC team

The Washington Commanders have found a suitor for Brian Robinson Jr., and the running back should be pleased with where he ended up.

Robinson was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Washington will receive a sixth-round draft pick in the deal.

The Commanders had been looking to trade Robinson despite him operating as their lead running back last season. The former third-round pick rushed for 799 yards and 8 touchdowns on 187 carries.

Robinson is in the final year of his rookie contract, so the Commanders likely did not plan to re-sign him. Washington’s coaching staff is said to be excited about seventh-round rookie back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who has been impressive during the preseason.

Robinson was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C., just before his first NFL season in 2022. The former Alabama star still played in 12 games that year and has averaged 4.1 yards per carry through three seasons.

The 49ers are known for getting the most out of running backs in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, so Robinson should fit in nicely with them. He will also provide more insurance in case Christian McCaffrey continues to deal with injuries.