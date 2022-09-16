 Skip to main content
Video: Brian Robinson recovering well despite being shot recently

September 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Brian Robinson looks ahead

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It has been less than a full month since Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in the lower body, and he appears to be making remarkable progress in his recovery.

Robinson shared a video on his Instagram story Thursday that showed him working through some agility drills. The caption indicated that it was his first day back on the practice field. All things considered, the rookie looked outstanding.

Robinson was shot twice in the lower body during an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28. He had to undergo surgery but was released from the hospital the following day.

Police shared some wild details from the incident and have asked for help locating the suspects. No arrests have been made.

Robinson was placed on short-term injured reserve, which means he must sit out at least the first four games.

Robinson, 23, was drafted by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played at Alabama from 2017-2021 and finally became a starter last season. Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns and was projected to have a significant role with Washington this season. Fortunately, he may still have that opportunity.

.

