Contract talks between TJ Watt, Steelers trending in wrong direction?

September 7, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

TJ Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt is seeking a new contract prior to the start of the regular season, and optimism that he will get one appears to be fading.

Watt has been a hold-in during training camp and the preseason, meaning he reported to the Steelers but is not taking part in any team drills during practice. It seemed like Watt and the Steelers were close to a record-breaking contract as of fairly recently, but NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala said Tuesday that the contract talks have cooled.

As is often the case in negotiations between the Steelers and their star players, Watt seems unhappy that the team is not willing to offer full guarantees beyond the first year of a potential extension.

Since Watt hasn’t practiced in full, there have been questions about whether he will be available in Week 1. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he is not concerned about that. He also said he’s optimistic Watt’s contract situation will be sorted out.

The highest-paid defensive player is currently Joey Bosa, who signed his record contract in 2020. Watt led the NFL last season with 15 sacks. He has a strong case to surpass Bosa.

