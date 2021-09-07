Contract talks between TJ Watt, Steelers trending in wrong direction?

Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt is seeking a new contract prior to the start of the regular season, and optimism that he will get one appears to be fading.

Watt has been a hold-in during training camp and the preseason, meaning he reported to the Steelers but is not taking part in any team drills during practice. It seemed like Watt and the Steelers were close to a record-breaking contract as of fairly recently, but NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala said Tuesday that the contract talks have cooled.

The #Steelers’ commitment to one main tradition -refusing to offer full guarantees beyond Year One- is threatening to sink these TJ Watt negotiations. Source had me optimistic last week that things were close. After convo w folks close to contract talks just now, I’m not as much. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 7, 2021

As is often the case in negotiations between the Steelers and their star players, Watt seems unhappy that the team is not willing to offer full guarantees beyond the first year of a potential extension.

Since Watt hasn’t practiced in full, there have been questions about whether he will be available in Week 1. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he is not concerned about that. He also said he’s optimistic Watt’s contract situation will be sorted out.

Mike Tomlin asked about how TJ Watt can be ready for Sunday w/out hitting in pads since last January. Says, “We’ll play it by ear… one thing I’m not going to do is assume he’s regular. Or normal.” But then, he says TJ is exceptional and wouldn’t underestimate him. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 7, 2021

The highest-paid defensive player is currently Joey Bosa, who signed his record contract in 2020. Watt led the NFL last season with 15 sacks. He has a strong case to surpass Bosa.