Report: Controversial NFL referee to retire after season

An NFL referee who gained notoriety this season is reportedly about to call it quits.

Football Zebras, a referee-focused outlet, reported Friday that referee Tony Corrente is one of eight NFL officials who will be retiring after the season.

The 70-year-old Corrente is a 27-year veteran and also the longest-tenured active official in the NFL. He is the last remaining referee from the 1990s.

Corrente was involved in controversy this past November when he called a questionable taunting penalty on Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The call helped the Steelers pull out a narrow 29-27 victory, and Corrente was forced to explain himself.

After the incident, one former NFL player shared a troubling story about Corrente as well.

With 27 years of service, Corrente has had a long, fruitful career as an NFL ref. But many will inevitably remember him for the taunting controversy as well for the mishaps that he had with hot mics in years past.

Photo: Nov 11, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; NFL referee Tony Corrente (99) during the game of the New Orleans Saints against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports