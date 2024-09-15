Cooper Kupp doubtful to return due to ankle injury

The Los Angeles Rams are already short one wide receiver, and they lost another one during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Sunday’s game and did not come out with his teammates for the second half. The Rams characterized him as doubtful to return.

It’s an ankle injury for Cooper Kupp. https://t.co/AL6mV1HicA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2024

It was not clear where Kupp suffered the injury, but he was moving with a clear limp as he left the field for halftime.

Cooper Kupp coming off the field at halftime, definitely limping. pic.twitter.com/gDBQHwkaiG — Benjamin Garcia (@BenGarciaShow) September 15, 2024

The Rams were trailing 24-3 at halftime, and the Cardinals expanded that lead to 31-3 on the opening drive of the second half. It is possible that the Rams are being conservative with Kupp with the game virtually over already.

Still, any Kupp injury is a big worry, especially in light of his extensive injury history. A lot of those previous injuries were muscular, but he still has not played a full season or been fully healthy since 2021.

Kupp caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, and appeared ready for a huge role with Puka Nacua also out a while. The Rams will be hoping this is not serious given how thin they already are at the wide receiver position.