Details emerge about Puka Nacua’s knee injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nucua was carted off the field during his team’s game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, and some new information has emerged about his injury.

Nacua landed awkwardly after catching a pass from Matthew Stafford midway through the second quarter of the Rams’ 26-20 loss to the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The second-year receiver exited briefly and returned for the next offensive possession, but he was carted to the locker room at the end of the first half.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Nacua’s injury is related to a knee injury the Pro Bowl wideout suffered during a joint training camp practice last month. Nacua will undergo additional testing and is viewed as week-to-week.

Rams WR Puka Nacua aggravated his summer knee injury Sunday night vs. the Lions and, while he still is going through additional testing, he is expected to be considered week to week, per sources. pic.twitter.com/Ri6OsgbhCy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2024

With the injury occurring so early in the season, it would not be a surprise if Nacua misses some time. Cooper Kupp caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown on Sunday night. The Rams also have Demarcus Robinson, who has been a reliable if not exciting option throughout his eight-year NFL career.

Nacua had one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory last year. He played in all 17 games for the Rams, tallying 105 catches for 1,486 yards with 6 receiving touchdowns. If his current injury is related to a previous one, the Rams will likely want to keep Nacua out until he is fully healthy.