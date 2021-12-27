Cooper Kupp shares cool post with Vikings receivers

Cooper Kupp shared a cool post on Twitter Sunday after his team’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Kupp’s Los Angeles Rams beat the Vikings 30-23 in Week 16. Kupp had 10 catches for 109 yards in the win. For the Vikings, Justin Jefferson had 8 catches for 116 yards, while Adam Thielen added 3 catches for 40 yards.

Following the game, Kupp shared photos of him with Jefferson and Thielen. His caption was simple: “artists.”

That caption is a very cool and shows how Kupp views what he, Jefferson and Thielen do. They’re more than just receivers. They’re more than just players. They are artists who work hard to perfect their crafts. And few are doing it better than them.

Kupp and Jefferson entered Sunday first and third in the league in receiving yards this season. Kupp also leads in receptions and touchdowns. Thielen entered with 10 touchdown catches on the season and also has had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons in the past.

The three men are among the best in the NFL at what they do, and Kupp seems to recognize that.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports