Cooper Rush helps resolve Cowboys’ quarterback controversy

The Dallas Cowboys won’t be happy about losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but at least there was one helpful issue to emerge.

Cooper Rush played poorly in the 26-17 divisional loss. Previously lauded for playing mistake-free football in Weeks 2-5, Rush finally came apart.

The Central Michigan product threw two interceptions in the first half and three overall in the loss. Dallas’ offense started to turn things around with touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half, but they mostly ran the ball to success. When Dallas needed to cash in late, Rush threw an interception.

When Rush took over after Prescott got hurt in the Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, many wrote off the Cowboys’ season. Very few people thought Rush would bridge the gap until Prescott’s return as well as he did. Prior to the Eagles game, he had gone 4-0 with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. Dallas had no motivation to make a quarterback change until Rush lost.

Well, Rush lost to the Eagles, and he showed pretty brutally what makes him a backup.

Rush did a stellar job while Prescott was out. But he also showed that Prescott is still the team’s QB1.