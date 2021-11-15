Cordarrelle Patterson likely to miss time with ankle injury

Cordarrelle Patterson has been a big difference-maker for the Atlanta Falcons this season, but he is likely to miss some time in the upcoming weeks.

Patterson is dealing with an ankle injury that is likely to cause him to miss Thursday’s Week 11 game against the Patriots. He is looking at an absence beyond that as well, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

#Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is still having his sprained ankle evaluated, but it doesn’t sound optimistic for Thursday night against the #Patriots, per source. Could be a couple weeks for one of this season’s most electric players. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2021

Patterson has been in the NFL since being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round in 2013. But no team has figured out how to maximize his capability better than Atlanta.

Patterson has rushed a career-high 77 times for a career-high 303 yards this season, along with two rushing touchdowns. He also has 39 catches for a career-high 473 yards and career-best five receiving touchdowns. The Falcons are 4-5 this season.

Photo: Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) returns a kick against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports