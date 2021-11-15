 Skip to main content
#pounditMonday, November 15, 2021

Cordarrelle Patterson likely to miss time with ankle injury

November 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson has been a big difference-maker for the Atlanta Falcons this season, but he is likely to miss some time in the upcoming weeks.

Patterson is dealing with an ankle injury that is likely to cause him to miss Thursday’s Week 11 game against the Patriots. He is looking at an absence beyond that as well, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Patterson has been in the NFL since being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round in 2013. But no team has figured out how to maximize his capability better than Atlanta.

Patterson has rushed a career-high 77 times for a career-high 303 yards this season, along with two rushing touchdowns. He also has 39 catches for a career-high 473 yards and career-best five receiving touchdowns. The Falcons are 4-5 this season.

Photo: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

