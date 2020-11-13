Corey Davis seen crying before Titans-Colts game, was playing through brother’s death

Corey Davis battled through numerous difficult emotions during the Tennessee Titans’ 34-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in Nashville.

Davis’ brother Titus died on Wednesday at the age of 27 due to a rare form of kidney disease. Davis decided to play a day later. He likely had his brother in mind when cameras showed him crying before the game.

Corey Davis lost his brother yesterday who was battling cancer. Davis was emotional on the sidelines before coming out and starting for the @Titans tonight pic.twitter.com/7Ibu4cQMNx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2020

Like Corey, Titus was also a star wide receiver. He played four seasons at Central Michigan and was all conference all four years. He is the Chippewas’ all-time leader in receiving yards (3,700) and touchdown receptions (37).

Corey went to Western Michigan and had 5,278 receiving yards and 52 receiving touchdowns before the Titans made him the No. 5 overall pick in 2017. Corey led the Titans with five catches for 67 yards in the loss.