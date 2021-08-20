Could Michael Irvin be a possibility for ESPN’s ‘First Take’?

Max Kellerman is expected to be removed from his role as co-host of ESPN’s “First Take” in the near future, which means there will be a vacancy on the show next to Stephen A. Smith. The spot will likely be filled with one or more internal candidates, but Michael Irvin is apparently a name to watch if ESPN tries to hire someone new.

Bobby Burack of Outkick reported on Thursday that Irvin could potentially make his way into the “First Take” rotation.

ESPN may not replace Kellerman with a full-time co-host and could instead use a rotation of in-house analysts and special guests to debate Smith, according Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. Irvin currently works for NFL Network, so it’s unclear if ESPN would be interested in hiring the Hall of Famer full-time or having him as a guest on “First Take” occasionally.

Irving worked for ESPN years ago on “Sunday Night Countdown” and “Monday Night Countdown.” He was let go after his contract expired in 2010. Irvin now works as an analyst for NFL Network.

Whatever happens with “First Take,” Smith will obviously have a say. It sounds like he is the reason Kellerman is being taken off the show. ESPN executives will want to make sure Smith is happy with whichever direction the show goes.