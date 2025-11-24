Cowboys had amazing troll post after comeback win over Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys added insult to injury Sunday after a come-from-behind victory over their division rivals.

The Cowboys dug themselves out of a 21-0 hole in the first half to beat the Eagles in front of a raucous crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas scored its first points on a touchdown to close out the second quarter. It marked the start of a massive Philly collapse as the home team stormed back for a 24-21 victory.

The Cowboys also scored a huge win on the mean streets of the internet. The Eagles’ X account posted a photo on Monday that edited the faces of the team’s defensive line on a brick wall.

“Who’s getting past this?” the post’s caption read.

The quick-witted Cowboys’ social media team responded to said post after Sunday’s game, superimposing Dak Prescott’s face on the Kool-Aid Man breaking through a brick wall. No caption was included, nor was one necessary.

The post was relatively harmless as far as social media posts go. If it were to be compared to a pass made on the gridiron, it would be a quick flat or bubble screen that should have resulted in a few yards. Instead, the Cowboys’ social media team jumped the route and intercepted that pass for an emphatic pick-six.

Prescott overcame a ho-hum first half to dominate his QB matchup against Jalen Hurts. The Cowboys star went 23/36 for 354 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. Prescott also led Dallas to a game-winning drive that allowed Brandon Aubrey to kick the go-ahead field goal in the closing seconds.