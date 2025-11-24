Eagles suffer horrific meltdown after leading 21-0 against Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles had a collapse of epic proportions Sunday in their rivalry showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles looked far superior to the Cowboys during the first half of play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Philly scored three straight touchdowns to start the game with a 21-0 lead, while Dallas fumbled, punted, and turned it over on downs during its first three drives. It didn’t help that the Cowboys got hosed on a roughing the kicker flag that should have never been thrown.

Dak Prescott finally got the Cowboys on the board with a touchdown pass to George Pickens in the final 30 seconds before halftime. It proved to be a sign of things to come for the rest of the game.

After taking such a huge lead early, the Eagles completely fell apart the rest of the way. Nothing encapsulated the loss more for Philly fans than watching Saquon Barkley give up his first fumble in a game tied at 21 in the fourth quarter.

Ugh! Saquon Barkley fumbles for the first time this season





Prescott led the Cowboys to a game-winning drive capped off by a 42-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal to give Dallas the stunning 24-21 victory.

BRANDON AUBREY FOR THE WIN

The Eagles still maintain a firm 2.5-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East standings, making a divisional shakeup unlikely. But after watching Philly collapse the way they did on Sunday, anything remains on the table.