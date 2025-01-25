Report reveals why Cowboys chose Brian Schottenheimer over Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are making Brian Schottenheimer their next head coach, which has left many fans surprised and disappointed.

The Cowboys interviewed four candidates for their head coach job: Schottenheimer, Kellen Moore, Leslie Frazier and Robert Saleh. Interviewing both Saleh and Frazier satisfied the Rooney Rule.

Schottenheimer has been the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, while Moore coached with the Cowboys from 2018-2022 and served as their OC for four seasons. Moore spent 2023 as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator and is currently the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

If you’re wondering why the Cowboys chose Schottenheimer over Moore, who is currently more successful, one reporter answered the question.

Longtime Cowboys reporter Ed Werder says Dallas feels Schottenheimer can be more demanding of accountability and leadership than Moore. Additionally, the Cowboys liked that there would be continuity for quarterback Dak Prescott by staying with Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys decided to promote OC Brian Schottenheimer over waiting for former OC Kellen Moore – coaching NFC Championship Game with Eagles Sunday – at least partly because they viewed his personality as more capable of commanding the room in terms of demanding accountability… — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) January 25, 2025

There was a sense that Mike McCarthy wasn’t enough of a disciplinarian. After going with a players’ coach in McCarthy, the Cowboys may desire to have someone who is a little tougher, which they apparently think will be the case with Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys’ reasoning may make sense to them, but it won’t make much sense or inspire much confidence among the team’s fans.