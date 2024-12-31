Michael Irvin shares why Cowboys should move on from Mike McCarthy

Michael Irvin believes the Dallas Cowboys should move on from Mike McCarthy as their head coach, and he shared why this week.

Irvin was a guest on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Monday. The two talked about McCarthy’s status as Dallas’ head coach, and Irvin said he didn’t think the Cowboys should bring back McCarthy. Unlike others who felt Dallas rallying to win four of five prior to the loss against the Eagles in Week 17, Irvin does not think that should have saved McCarthy’s job.

“I still say it was too little too late,” Irvin said bluntly.

Irvin thinks the team needs another head coach because of a lack of discipline.

“I just think it’s time to go in another direction. And I hear these late surge to stay with Mike McCarthy. I’m not on that bandwagon. What I believe is this team needs more discipline. I’m not saying Mike McCarthy is not a good coach, Xs and Os coach. But I think the team needs more disicpline,” Irvin said.

Irvin believes McCarthy can’t be the coach to turn around and be a disciplinarian now.

“And it’s hard to bring that in when you say, OK, this guy who doesn’t have that firm hand in discipline is now going to either bring someone else in to help him with discipline. And that doesn’t work.

“You can’t come in soft and then try to get tough,” Irvin said.

McCarthy has been the Cowboys’ head coach for five seasons and is not under contract beyond this season. The team had three straight 12-5 seasons but did not get the results they were looking for in the playoffs. They fell off completely this season and have gone 7-9, with their Week 18 game against the Commanders pending.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has hinted he wants to bring back McCarthy.