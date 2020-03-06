Report: Cowboys offered Dak Prescott contract with $105 million guaranteed

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to figure out the contractual futures for two of their best players.

Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper are both set to be free agents. Prescott and the Cowboys did not reach agreement on a long-term deal last year despite negotiations, but the Cowboys have no intention of losing him. They are expected to franchise tag Prescott to prevent him from getting away. The chances of a Cooper return are not as certain.

In an article on Friday for the Dallas Morning News, Calvin Watkins reported that the agents for Prescott and Cooper are in a holding pattern regarding the contracts for their clients. They are waiting to see what happens with the CBA negotiations before deciding their next move.

Also in the article, Watkins reported that the Cowboys previously offered Prescott a contract with an average annual value of $33 million and a total guarantee of $105 million. Prescott was probably wise to turn down the offer, because he had a very strong statistical season (career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns, with just 11 interceptions).

Back in August, we heard Prescott wanted $40 million a season from Dallas. Maybe that was a starting point in their negotiations, but it’s clear they’re seeking big bucks for the quarterback.

The Cowboys have previously said they want to work out extensions with both players, as well they should. Prescott is a strong quarterback, and as we saw before and after Dallas acquired Cooper in 2018, the QB is at his best with Cooper around. Dallas can’t afford to lose Prescott and won’t. He could get $33 million via the exclusive franchise tag.