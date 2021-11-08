Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has awesome quote about facing his former team

Dan Quinn will face his former team on Sunday for the first time since he was named defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, but the longtime coach is not exactly feeling nostalgic.

Quinn was asked on Monday about the Cowboys’ upcoming game against the Falcons. The 51-year-old was the head coach in Atlanta from 2015-2020, and he led the team to the Super Bowl in 2017. He hasn’t faced the Falcons since, but he insists he won’t be feeling any mixed emotions.

“There’s no time to stroll down memory lane, we got some s– to fix,” Quinn said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The Cowboys were stunned by the Denver Broncos in Week 9. They entered the game as a 10-point favorite and lost 30-16. They didn’t score until the fourth quarter. Defense was far from their biggest issue, but they turned in a poor effort on both sides of the ball.

It should help Quinn that the game is in Dallas, so he won’t have to deal with the emotions of returning to Atlanta. Either way, Cowboys fans must have been pleased with that quote.