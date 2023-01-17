Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field.

“We just won,” said Diggs in the post while looking up at the scoreboard. “What was the score? 31-14. Stephen A, watch your mouth.”

Smith has built up a reputation over the years as an extreme Cowboys hater, having countless funny moments at the expense of the team. He also showed up to Monday’s episode of “First Take” in a Bucs jersey. Smith then went on to insult Cowboys fans and predicted a heartbreaking loss for Dallas.

This is why I can't stand Cowboy Fans! pic.twitter.com/5j1txWSl0a — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 16, 2023

But the Cowboys ended up making Smith look like a fool with a dominating display on both sides of the ball against Tampa Bay. You knew that Diggs in particular (who is known for being petty on social media) was not about to pass up the opportunity to rub it in Mr. A’s face either.