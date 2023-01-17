 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, January 17, 2023

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

January 17, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Stephen A Smith reports from the sideline

Dec 18, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith broadcasts before a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field.

“We just won,” said Diggs in the post while looking up at the scoreboard. “What was the score? 31-14. Stephen A, watch your mouth.”

Smith has built up a reputation over the years as an extreme Cowboys hater, having countless funny moments at the expense of the team. He also showed up to Monday’s episode of “First Take” in a Bucs jersey. Smith then went on to insult Cowboys fans and predicted a heartbreaking loss for Dallas.

But the Cowboys ended up making Smith look like a fool with a dominating display on both sides of the ball against Tampa Bay. You knew that Diggs in particular (who is known for being petty on social media) was not about to pass up the opportunity to rub it in Mr. A’s face either.

Article Tags

NFL Playoffs 2022Stephen A. SmithTrevon Diggs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus