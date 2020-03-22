Report: Cowboys expect Randy Gregory to be reinstated by NFL

Randy Gregory has not played in the NFL since 2018 due to an indefinite suspension, but the Dallas Cowboys reportedly expect that to change soon.

The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore reported on Sunday that Gregory will soon apply for reinstatement with Commissioner Roger Goodell. Moore further says Dallas expects Gregory to be reinstated at some point.

Gregory, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2015 despite failing a drug test at the combine. He has missed two full seasons during his career due to suspensions (2017 and 2019) and has only played in 28 career games.

In 2018, Gregory showed his potential by getting 25 tackles and six sacks in 14 games. Part of the thinking behind his possible reinstatement is that Dallas believes the NFL may be more lenient due to the new CBA.

The CBA the players recently approved and the owners agreed to says there will not be suspensions for marijuana. Since the league no longer views such violations as being suspension-worthy, it might not make sense for them to keep Gregory punished for that reason.

Of course, the last time Dallas had a feeling on a possible suspension, the opposite came true, so they shouldn’t get too carried away yet.