Cowboys’ obvious Micah Parsons decision comes with $2.7 million wrinkle

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is listed as a linebacker but often lines up as a defensive end. That distinction could have a million-dollar impact down the line.

The Cowboys made the obvious decision this week to exercise Parsons’ fifth-year option. But one matter of note about the move was that the Cowboys listed Parsons as a defensive end instead of a linebacker, according to Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News.

The seemingly inconsequential designation on paper carries a $2.7 million difference in salary. As a defensive end, Parsons would reportedly make about $21.3 million during his fifth year. That number would have shot up to $24 million if he were listed as a linebacker instead.

While Parsons’ camp could still potentially file a grievance against the Cowboys, they probably won’t need to go through any of the hassle. Dallas would likely go through great lengths to ensure that they sign Parsons to a record-breaking extension before he hits his fifth year in 2025.

In his first three seasons with the Cowboys, Parsons has already played like a generational talent. Parsons has earned two 1st-team All-Pro nods and has finished top-3 each year in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The Penn State alum has averaged 13.5 sacks and 71 tackles across 3 seasons. Parsons has also managed to suit up for 50 of his team’s 51 contests since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2021.

But of course, signing a star player to a huge extension is easier said than done. The Cowboys’ own pursuit of locking up quarterback Dak Prescott still hasn’t been resolved.

