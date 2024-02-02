Report: Mike Zimmer eyeing Cowboys’ open DC job

The Dallas Cowboys may be looking through Jerry Jones’ rolodex to find Dan Quinn’s replacement as defensive coordinator.

Quinn, who served as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator for the last three seasons, was poached by an NFC East division rival. With the defensive coordinator job left vacant, former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is said to be “interested in the job,” according to David Moore of Dallas Morning News.

Zimmer spent eight seasons as the Vikings’ head coach before he was relieved of his duties following the 2021 season. He had a career head coaching record of 72-56-1. The Vikings enjoyed their best year under Zimmer in 2017 when the team went 13-3 and made it to the NFC Championship Game.

Zimmer was notably the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator from 2000 to 2006. He was promoted to DC after spending several seasons as a defensive backs coach in what turned out to be a revolving door of head coaches for Dallas at the time. He first joined the organization as a defensive assistant under Barry Switzer.

In total, Zimmer he served under four different Cowboys head coaches — Switzer, Chan Gailey, Dave Campo, and Bill Parcells.

However, Zimmer isn’t the only former head coach that the Cowboys are looking at to potentially fill the void left by Quinn. Dallas is reportedly considering the man Quinn replaced in Washington.