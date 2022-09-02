Cowboys in negotiations with former Pro Bowl OT

The Dallas Cowboys are working on their backup plans now that Tyron Smith is out.

The Cowboys brought in veteran left tackle Jason Peters on Wednesday for a visit. On Friday, the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore said the team was negotiating a contract with Peters.

Negotiations have begun w/ Jason Peters, a person w/ knowledge of the situation said. The veteran OT underwent a physical & had a very productive round of meetings w/ club officials at The Star earlier today. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) September 2, 2022

Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable.

The former 9-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.

If the Cowboys reach a deal with Peters, it will be interesting to see what position everyone ends up playing.

Jerry Jones said Cowboys will have growing pains with LT Tyler Smith: Do I wish we had Tyron? Yes. Will we get Tyron back? Likely. (Tyler) will come in, get a Harvard doctor’s degree in playing LT. Will we pay some price for it? Yes. Can we win with paying price? I think so, yes. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 2, 2022

The previous plan was to have rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith play left tackle. Would a Peters signing lead them to move Tyler Smith to another spot on the line? We’ll have to see.