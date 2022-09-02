 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 2, 2022

Cowboys in negotiations with former Pro Bowl OT

September 2, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jason Peters looks ahead

Sep 1, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters (71) walks off the field after win against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Jets, 14-6. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are working on their backup plans now that Tyron Smith is out.

The Cowboys brought in veteran left tackle Jason Peters on Wednesday for a visit. On Friday, the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore said the team was negotiating a contract with Peters.

Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable.

The former 9-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.

If the Cowboys reach a deal with Peters, it will be interesting to see what position everyone ends up playing.

The previous plan was to have rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith play left tackle. Would a Peters signing lead them to move Tyler Smith to another spot on the line? We’ll have to see.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus