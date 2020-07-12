Report: Cowboys ‘not close’ to multi-year contract extension with Dak Prescott

It is looking increasingly likely that Dak Prescott will be playing out the 2020 season on the franchise tag for the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are “not close” to a multi-year deal with Prescott, and time is running out before the July 15 deadline to agree one.

Situation could change before July 15 deadline but a source said Sunday afternoon Cowboys are not close to reaching a multi-year contract with QB Dak Prescott. He would enter 2020 season on $31.4M franchise tag if no deal by deadline. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) July 12, 2020

The two sides have appeared stuck for weeks. Prescott has reportedly sought a shorter deal than the Cowboys want to give him, as he wants to take advantage of potential rises in the salary cap. In addition, Patrick Mahomes’ mega-extension may have given Prescott some reason to push for more money.

It was reported this week that this scenario was becoming increasingly likely, but the Cowboys are relaxed about the situation. If nothing gets done by Wednesday, Prescott will be playing under the tag.