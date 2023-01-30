Cowboys make big decision about OC Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are making a surprising decision regarding the future of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Cowboys and Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dallas decided to move on and seek a new voice at offensive coordinator after the team’s disappointing finish to the season.

Few would have seen this coming even a few weeks ago. Moore has long been touted as a bright young offensive mind with the potential to be a head coach in the future, including by the Cowboys themselves. Moore was even a candidate for the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching job this offseason before it ultimately went to Frank Reich instead.

Moore, a former standout quarterback at Boise State, had been the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator since 2019. Considering his reputation around the NFL, he should have no trouble finding a new job.