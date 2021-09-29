Stephen Jones touts Kellen Moore as future head coach

It’s fair to say that most teams don’t want to see their in-demand assistant coaches leave for head coaching jobs. That said, they know it reflects well on the organization when assistants do leave, and teams want to see the personal success too.

Still, Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones was particularly effusive in his praise for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Jones openly admitted that Moore is inevitably going to leave Dallas, and that the Cowboys are simply taking advantage of his knowledge and skill while he’s with them.

“First of all, hats off to him,” Jones told the 105.3 The Fan pregame show Monday, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He deserves to be interviewed. He’s not a well-kept secret anymore. He has a great football mind. His dad was a football coach. He was a great player at Boise State. He played in the NFL. His (coaching) future is all in front of him.

“We just want to take advantage of him while he’s here and get all the good we can because his day will come one day.”

Given how well Dallas’ offense is playing, that day could come soon. After a shaky year in 2020 following the Dak Prescott injury, the Cowboys are humming along in 2021, ranking fifth in the league in total yards through three weeks.

The Cowboys apparently almost lost Moore in January to the college ranks. He figures to attract more head coaching interest from the NFL next offseason.