Cowboys hit with significant punishment for unusual practice infraction

June 16, 2022
by Grey Papke
The Dallas Cowboys have run afoul of NFL offseason practice rules for a second time in as many years.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed Thursday that coach Mike McCarthy was fined $100,000 and the team will lose an organized team activity after the NFL deemed McCarthy’s practices to be too physical. This marks the second time the Cowboys have been sanctioned for such an offense.

Jones probably won’t care, and McCarthy can handle the fine. Still, it’s not common to see a franchise sanctioned for this sort of thing more than once, especially in consecutive offseasons.

McCarthy enters the 2022 season firmly on the hot seat. That probably doesn’t factor into how he runs his practices, but it would make sense for there to be some extra intensity in Dallas camp given where the franchise stands.

