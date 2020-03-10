Report: Cowboys could re-sign Amari Cooper before Dak Prescott

There appears to be some real movement for the Dallas Cowboys in getting a deal done with at least one of their two big free agents.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys are “working hard” to reach an agreement with wide receiver Amari Cooper, and both sides appear motivated to get a deal done.

My sense from speaking to #Cowboys sources: Team is working hard to reach agreement with WR Amari Cooper, and that Cooper and his agent seem motivated at the moment to get something done. To me, present indications are he could be signed before QB Dak Prescott. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 10, 2020

Getting this done would be big for Dallas. It would allow them to focus solely on Prescott before the tag deadline. Those negotiations are ongoing, but have not yet yielded a deal.

Cooper made 79 catches last season for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns. The Cowboys view him as key to contention in 2020, and are eagerly working to retain him.