Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Report: Cowboys could re-sign Amari Cooper before Dak Prescott

March 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

Amari Cooper

There appears to be some real movement for the Dallas Cowboys in getting a deal done with at least one of their two big free agents.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys are “working hard” to reach an agreement with wide receiver Amari Cooper, and both sides appear motivated to get a deal done.

Getting this done would be big for Dallas. It would allow them to focus solely on Prescott before the tag deadline. Those negotiations are ongoing, but have not yet yielded a deal.

Cooper made 79 catches last season for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns. The Cowboys view him as key to contention in 2020, and are eagerly working to retain him.


