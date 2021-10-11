 Skip to main content
Cowboys voice safety concerns after Ezekiel Elliott incident

October 11, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ezekiel Elliott lands on pylon

The Dallas Cowboys plan to file a complaint after running back Ezekiel Elliott had an injury scare from landing on a camera pylon during Sunday’s game.

Elliott appeared to hurt his back when he landed on a camera pylon positioned on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. He was shaken up for a moment, but remained in the game and showed no ill effects.

Still, the Cowboys don’t want a more serious injury to result from a similar situation in the future. Coach Mike McCarthy made clear the team thought the pylon was allowed too close to the field, and indicated the team would speak to the NFL or FOX about it.

You can see the play that had Elliott shaken up, as well as the pylon in question, in this video.

The problem is it’s not entirely clear where the pylon should go. While the Cowboys are understandably upset, it’s already away from the field in a place where it usually doesn’t interfere with anyone.

Field conditions can definitely lead to injuries, and we’ve seen it over and over again. We’ll see if the NFL has any response to this situation.

