Cowboys voice safety concerns after Ezekiel Elliott incident

The Dallas Cowboys plan to file a complaint after running back Ezekiel Elliott had an injury scare from landing on a camera pylon during Sunday’s game.

Elliott appeared to hurt his back when he landed on a camera pylon positioned on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. He was shaken up for a moment, but remained in the game and showed no ill effects.

Still, the Cowboys don’t want a more serious injury to result from a similar situation in the future. Coach Mike McCarthy made clear the team thought the pylon was allowed too close to the field, and indicated the team would speak to the NFL or FOX about it.

Cowboys weren't thrilled with the placement of the pylon camera on which RB Ezekiel Elliott landed. Team plans to send email to that effect. Mike McCarthy: "He's sore. No question about it. We got lucky." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 11, 2021

You can see the play that had Elliott shaken up, as well as the pylon in question, in this video.

Ezekiel Elliott: “I fell on the pylon. That thing is kinda hard. Maybe we should find a new spot for it. … I think it is foamy, but it’s hard. The base of it is hard too. It’s definitely not soft. It definitely hurt. It kinda stabbed me. I lost my wind.” pic.twitter.com/eNV6NpY772 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 11, 2021

The problem is it’s not entirely clear where the pylon should go. While the Cowboys are understandably upset, it’s already away from the field in a place where it usually doesn’t interfere with anyone.

Field conditions can definitely lead to injuries, and we’ve seen it over and over again. We’ll see if the NFL has any response to this situation.