Cowboys star makes bold prediction about team

The NFL playoffs have not even started yet, but one Dallas Cowboys player is already calling his shot.

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons responded to a tweet on Wednesday from the NFL’s official Twitter page. Parsons raced against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill during a skills challenge competition at last year’s Pro Bowl (in what was actually a pretty entertaining show).

The NFL’s page asked if a rematch between Parsons and Hill should be held this year. Parsons wasn’t having it though, tweeting back, “Sorry ima be in Bowl but in confident @cheetah will hold it down for me in my absence!”

In other words, Parsons is predicting that the Cowboys will make the Super Bowl this year, and thus he won’t be able to participate in any events at the Pro Bowl (which takes place the week before).

That is a pretty bold prediction considering that Dallas has not been to the Super Bowl (nor even made it beyond the divisional round of the playoffs) since 1995. But the Cowboys posted a stellar 12-5 record this season and have an upper-tier defense anchored by the two-time Pro Bowler Parsons.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Parsons got heated over a perceived snub from his NFL peers. Now he is trying to channel that anger into manifesting a Super Bowl run for his team.