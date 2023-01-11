Micah Parsons has vulgar response to All-Pro voting

For the first time ever, the NFL Players Association made its own All-Pro selections in 2022. Voting was restricted to NFL players only, but even with that restriction, at least one player was thoroughly unimpressed with the final list.

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons was omitted from the list, and made clear he was not thrilled about it. Parsons sent a tweet in which he interrupted “playoff mode” to send a clear message about what he thought of the selections.

Man I’m in playoff mode fu** that list! Congrats to those that made it tho! They deserve it ! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 11, 2023

Fred Warner of the 49ers and Roquan Smith of the Ravens were selected as the two off-ball linebackers ahead of Parsons, who collected 13.5 sacks on the season.

Parsons probably isn’t too hung up on this, but he is hung up enough to make some note of it. He knows all about disrespect, either perceived or real, so it could be an additional motivator ahead of his playoff game against Tampa Bay.