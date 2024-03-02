 Skip to main content
Cowboys reportedly likely to lose All-Pro player to free agency

March 2, 2024
by Grey Papke
Cowboys helmet on the field

Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys appear likely to lose one of their All-Pro stalwarts in free agency, according to a report.

Left tackle Tyron Smith, who has spent his entire 13-year career with Dallas, is likely to leave the team this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Smith is expected to be “highly coveted” by other teams on the open market.

This would represent a major loss for Dallas. Smith is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and has been named an All-Pro five times, including last season. He has protected the blind side of Cowboys quarterbacks going back to Tony Romo’s tenure and is regarded as one of the game’s best offensive linemen.

The Cowboys have suggested they are going “all-in” this offseason and have been linked to some moves that would back that up. Smith would be hard to replace, however, especially with the team at a point where it expects to contend.

Dallas CowboysTyron Smith
