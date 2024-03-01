Cowboys eyeing trade for All-Pro Eagles player?

The Philadelphia Eagles may be forced to part ways with one of their best defensive players this offseason, and the Dallas Cowboys reportedly have interest in taking him off their hands.

Eagles pass-rusher Haason Reddick is entering the final season of a 3-year, $45 million deal he signed in 2022. He has been openly seeking a contract extension. A recent report claimed the team told Reddick he is free to seek a trade.

According to Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com, the Cowboys are interested in acquiring Reddick if the 29-year-old becomes available. The big question, of course, is whether the Eagles would ever trade Reddick to one of their biggest rivals.

Reddick has said he did not ask for a trade, but it is possible the Eagles do not want to give him an extension and have told him he is free to seek one elsewhere. That does not necessarily mean they would trade him to Dallas, of course.

Reddick finished with 11 sacks this year after posting a career-high 16 in 2022. He has double-digit sacks in each of his last four seasons. The Cowboys probably are not the only team interested in acquiring him.