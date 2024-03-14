 Skip to main content
Cowboys offer update on Dak Prescott contract talks

March 14, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Dak Prescott in a Cowboys helmet

Aug 26, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) smiles while on the field before the game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have mutual interest in working out a contract extension this offseason, and they might be making some progress toward accomplishing that.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked on Thursday where things stand between Prescott and the team. Jones said the team has had “great discussions” about Prescott and that the two sides are motivated to get something done.

“Dak’s been willing to work with us and we’ve had great discussions about him and his contract. He’s all in on working with us and we’ve had personal discussions with Dak as well,” Jones told reporters. “Other than that, that’s about all we’ll say about our negotiations with him. We want to keep those private. We won’t get into timelines and anything like that, but it’s certainly a priority of ours.”

Prescott is entering the final season of the 4-year, $160 million contract he signed in 2021. He is set to count nearly $60 million against the salary cap next season, which is one reason the Cowboys need to sign him to an extension.

Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career in 2023 with 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Between his on-field performance and salary cap figure, he is in a tremendous position of strength — even if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not want to admit it.

Dak PrescottDallas Cowboys
