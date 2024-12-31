Cowboys make big decision on Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with Ezekiel Elliott ahead of their 2024 season finale.

Elliott was cut by the Cowboys on Tuesday at his request, according to Josina Anderson.

Elliott returned to the Cowboys on a 1-year deal this offseason. The former No. 4 overall pick played for Dallas for the first seven years of his career before spending a season with the New England Patriots last year.

If Elliott clears waivers, he will be able to explore potential opportunities with a playoff team. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that the Cowboys wanted to give Elliott that chance out of respect for the contributions he has made to the franchise.

Coming off a disappointing 2023 season with the Patriots, Elliott had barely any role in the Cowboys’ offense this year. He finishes his 2024 campaign in Dallas with 74 carries for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns. Elliott averaged a career-low 3.1 yards per carry.

The Cowboys benched Elliott at one point earlier in the season for disciplinary reasons.

Elliott’s first stint with Dallas was from 2016-2022. He made the Pro Bowl three times during that span and had four seasons with 1,000-plus rushing yards.