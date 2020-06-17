Jay Glazer says Cowboys will ‘absolutely not’ allow Dak Prescott holdout

There has been plenty of talk that Dak Prescott could hold out of training camp and potentially beyond if he does not have a long-term contract extension in place prior to the season, but one NFL reporter is fully confident the team will not let it get to that point.

In his latest mailbag, Jay Glazer of The Athletic was asked a question about Andy Dalton potentially starting for the Cowboys if Prescott sits out Week 1. Glazer completely dismissed the idea of Prescott holding out.

“They won’t (let it get to that). Absolutely not. It’s not part of their plan,” Glazer wrote. “Dak Prescott will be a part of the Dallas Cowboys for a long, long time. They will get this worked out.”

Teams have until July 15 to work out long-term extensions with franchise tagged players, so that gives Prescott and the Cowboys less than a month to negotiate. While there have been indications that the two sides could drag out the contract talks until the deadline, that doesn’t necessarily mean they are in danger of not finding middle ground.

There is reportedly only one big issue in negotiations between Prescott and the Cowboys, which is certainly a good sign. Eventually, Dallas is going to make Prescott one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in football. Like Glazer said, it would be very surprising if they waited until next offseason to finalize something.