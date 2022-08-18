 Skip to main content
Cowboys working Tony Pollard hard at new position

August 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Tony Pollard in Cowboys gear

Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are working Tony Pollard hard at a new position.

Pollard was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2019 and has played running back for his entire career. But he is a big playmaker, so the team wants to see if they can increase his touches. For that reason, they have tried using Pollard as a receiver somewhat during training camp.

On Thursday, Pollard saw his most action at receiver.

This video taken Thursday during a joint practice with the Chargers, Pollard was split out wide.

Pollard saw extra action at receiver due to injuries for CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown.

In three seasons, Pollard has had 82 catches for 637 yards and two touchdowns. The majority of his work has come as a running back, where he has rushed for 1,609 yards and 8 touchdowns.

In addition to his rushing and receiving work, Pollard also returns kicks for the Cowboys.

