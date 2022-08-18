Cowboys working Tony Pollard hard at new position

The Dallas Cowboys are working Tony Pollard hard at a new position.

Pollard was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2019 and has played running back for his entire career. But he is a big playmaker, so the team wants to see if they can increase his touches. For that reason, they have tried using Pollard as a receiver somewhat during training camp.

On Thursday, Pollard saw his most action at receiver.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard confirmed today’s practice was the most he has worked at wide receiver. In part, the absences of CeeDee Lamb (foot cut) and Noah Brown (toe) necessitated usage. Can keep building communication with Dak Prescott, “but other than that, we’re looking good.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 18, 2022

This video taken Thursday during a joint practice with the Chargers, Pollard was split out wide.

And here is Cowboys RB Tony Pollard aligned at wide receiver with RB Ezekiel Elliott in backfield. It’s not just lip service from Cowboys. They are actively working more chances for Pollard into offense. Story from last week: https://t.co/sHbhDqiuo5 pic.twitter.com/dg0TdczZZC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 18, 2022

Pollard saw extra action at receiver due to injuries for CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown.

In three seasons, Pollard has had 82 catches for 637 yards and two touchdowns. The majority of his work has come as a running back, where he has rushed for 1,609 yards and 8 touchdowns.

In addition to his rushing and receiving work, Pollard also returns kicks for the Cowboys.