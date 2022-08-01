 Skip to main content
Cowboys WR may have suffered Jones fracture in foot

August 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
James Washington in a helmet

Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver James Washington (83) carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are concerned that wide receiver James Washington may have suffered a serious foot injury at practice on Monday.

Washington went streaking down the left sideline during a passing drill at practice. He went up for a pass attempt but was unable to make the catch. Washington seemed to be bothered and started hopping off the field, only putting weight on his left leg.

Washington later was carted off the field.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys fear Washington suffered a Jones fracture, which is a fracture of the bone by the fifth toe.

The Cowboys signed Washington in March. The 26-year-old missed minicamp due to a foot injury that had him in a walking boot.

Washington spent the first four years of his career with the Steelers. He had 24 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns last season. Washington was expected to compete for the third receiver spot for Dallas.

