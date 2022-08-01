Cowboys WR may have suffered Jones fracture in foot

The Dallas Cowboys are concerned that wide receiver James Washington may have suffered a serious foot injury at practice on Monday.

Washington went streaking down the left sideline during a passing drill at practice. He went up for a pass attempt but was unable to make the catch. Washington seemed to be bothered and started hopping off the field, only putting weight on his left leg.

Cowboys WR James Washington is injured, not putting weight on right leg after play. pic.twitter.com/KN7kUXi12y — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

Washington later was carted off the field.

Cowboys WR James Washington has been carted off practice field in Oxnard. https://t.co/sBM4F4HuEH pic.twitter.com/kCv19JqROV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys fear Washington suffered a Jones fracture, which is a fracture of the bone by the fifth toe.

Cowboys are concerned that veteran WR James Washington suffered a Jones fracture in his foot today, per source. Washington was carted off and is undergoing additional testing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

The Cowboys signed Washington in March. The 26-year-old missed minicamp due to a foot injury that had him in a walking boot.

Washington spent the first four years of his career with the Steelers. He had 24 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns last season. Washington was expected to compete for the third receiver spot for Dallas.