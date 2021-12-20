Crazy scenario shows how open AFC playoff race is

The AFC playoff race is remarkably tight with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, and Monday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders could be a major factor in determining which teams reach the postseason.

The Browns are 7-6 and the No. 9 seed in the AFC entering the Week 15 contest. As a Reddit user pointed out, they will move up to No. 4 if they beat the Raiders. Should they lose, they’ll drop all the way down to No. 12.

After Sunday’s games, there are 12 teams in the AFC with a record of .500 or better. The Kansas City Chiefs are in first with a 10-4 record. There are only 2.5 games separating them and the Browns, which shows you just how open the race is.

Of course, the Browns are extremely shorthanded for Monday’s game. Both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum are on the COVID-19 list, so Nick Mullens will start against the Raiders. Now that we know the massive implications the game has in the AFC playoff picture, it’s even easier to understand why Mayfield’s wife expressed frustration on social media.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports