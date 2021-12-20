Baker Mayfield’s wife weighs in on ‘super frustrating’ COVID situation

Baker Mayfield was unable to clear COVID-19 protocols in time for Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the quarterback’s wife took to social media to share some thoughts on the bad news.

Mayfield’s wife Emily called the situation with Baker “super frustrating” and said the Cleveland Browns star “feels 110%” healthy. She said the two will be cheering loudly from the couch on Monday.

Like the majority of players across the NFL who have tested positive for COVID recently, Mayfield does not feel ill. He indicated on Instagram Sunday that he was hopeful he would be cleared to play against Las Vegas, but he obviously tested positive again on Monday morning.

Case Keenum is also on the COVID list and was not cleared, which means Nick Mullens will start for Cleveland. Only one Browns player was activated from the COVID list on Monday despite the game being postponed from Saturday.

There should not be many situations going forward where a vaccinated player without symptoms is unable to play. The NFL announced a big change to its COVID-19 testing policy over the weekend.